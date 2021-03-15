Two leading parties in Malaysia's PN ruling alliance at loggerheads again

KUALA LUMPUR - After Umno lost the 2018 general election, 15 of its MPs defected to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), the lead party in the governing coalition.

With another general election expected soon, Bersatu wanted to discuss seat allocations with Umno on 13 of these constituencies.

But Umno has insisted it will contest in all these wards, claiming these still belong to the Malay nationalist party.

The fight for these seats is a key point of tensions between Bersatu and Umno, the two leading parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling alliance which are often at loggerheads.

Said Bersatu's election director Azmin Ali: "What is being disputed are the 13 seats, but we don't have a problem with the balance of 209 seats". There are a total of 222 Parliament seats.

"I didn't say that there's no problem with these 13 seats. But if they (Umno) demand the seats, then let's discuss," Datuk Seri Azmin told the Sinar Harian newspaper in a recent interview.

The response from Umno elections director Tajuddin Abdul Rahman: "Umno's stand is to take back all the areas (lost through) defections. So, when we want to take them back, there is no need for discussions." He was also speaking to Sinar Harian.

It wasn't clear why only 13 of the 15 formerly Umno seats are being disputed.

Malaysia's electoral system allows for a lawmaker from one party to jump to another, without the need for a by-election.

Umno today supports the PN government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is president of Bersatu, when PN came to power in February last year following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

But Umno last month said it won't support PN or Bersatu in the coming polls .

Thus how Bersatu fares in the elections would depend on whether voters pick Umno or the defectors in these constituencies, many of which are long-time Umno seats.

Bersatu only won 13 Parliament seats in the May 2018 elections, with six of the original Bersatu MPs now serving as independents.

The six left the party with ex-Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was ousted last year from the party he co-founded with Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

But in a reflection of Malaysia's badly-spintered politicial alliances, four of these six MPs including Dr Mahathir are keen to form a new party; one of them now supports opposition lawmaker Anwar Ibrahim; and the sixth has formed a new party for youth.

Bersatu today has 31 MPs, according to the Malaysian Parliament's official website.

These included the seven original Bersatu MPs, 15 defectors from Umno and nine defectors including Mr Azmin himself from Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

Umno which won 54 wards in 2018, now has 38 seats in Parliament.