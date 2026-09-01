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Two killed, four injured in boat collision off Mersing

The two boats collided in Mersing waters near the Customs Jetty on Aug 31.

MERSING – Two people were killed while four others were injured after two boats collided in Mersing waters near the Customs Jetty here on Aug 31 night.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohamed Zainuddin Ahmad said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 9.04pm Singapore time.

He said nine personnel, assisted by a fire rescue tender and a fire response vehicle, were dispatched to the scene, about 3km from the station.

“Upon arrival, the operation team found that the accident involved two boats carrying a total of six people.

“Four of the victims were injured while two others were confirmed dead by Health Ministry personnel,” he said.

Mohamed Zainuddin said the injured victims were handed over to personnel from the health ministry for treatment while the bodies of the two victims were handed over to the police for further action.

He said the operation was ongoing and the cause of the collision was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Mersing police district chief Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani confirmed the incident and said the police were still investigating.

“Any statement or further development will be announced later,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK