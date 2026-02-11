Attacks in Indonesia’s Papua kill three, hit plane and Freeport convoy

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Indonesian authorities said on Feb 11 that three people were killed and several injured in shootings in two different areas of the country’s easternmost region of Papua, including near the operations of gold and copper miner Freeport Indonesia.

A pilot and co-pilot of a small commercial Smart Air plane died after assailants opened fire on the aircraft as it landed at Korowai airport in Boven Digoel, South Papua province, on Feb 11, police spokesman Cahyo Sukarnito said.

The plane was carrying 13 passengers, in addition to the two pilots.

When the shooting began, the pilots and passengers left the plane and headed to a forested area near the airport, he said. The pilot and co-pilot were killed, but all passengers were safe.

Mr Cahyo said it was unclear who carried out the attack on the Cessna Caravan plane, after he was asked about the possible involvement of Papuan rebel groups.

Smart Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, Indonesia’s military said the Free Papua Movement rebel group attacked a convoy of PT Freeport Indonesia, part of US miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc, killing a soldier and injuring another officer and a Freeport employee.

Freeport Indonesia said the attack occurred on Feb 11 on the main road to the mining town of Tembagapura, prompting the temporary closure of access to the area.

The rebel group claimed responsible for both attacks, its spokesperson Sebby Sambom said. “The plane was fired on and the pilot was killed because this airline often carried Indonesian security forces throughout Papua,” he said.

He did not provide details on the reason behind the attack on Freeport’s convoy.

A low-level but increasingly deadly battle for independence has simmered between security forces and rebels in resource-rich Papua ever since it was controversially brought under Indonesian control in a vote overseen by the United Nations in 1969. REUTERS