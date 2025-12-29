Two Ipoh fires raze six flats, four terrace houses

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

- Two separate fires broke out in Ipoh on Dec 29, destroying several homes and leaving multiple families affected, though no casualties were reported in either incident.

In the first incident, the fire occurred at the National Garden Flats along Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah, where six units were destroyed.

In the second incident, four terrace houses were damaged at Kg Kuala Pari Hilir near Menglembu.

Addressing the first incident, Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting deputy operations director Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received a distress call at 1.49pm, with fire engines arriving at the site seven minutes later.

He said the blaze was brought under control by 2.30pm.

“About 90 per cent of the six units, all on the third floor, were destroyed,” he said.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found three units already engulfed in flames, which later spread to three neighbouring units.

“Firefighters faced difficulties accessing the affected units as the fire was still raging.

“Several apartments were also found locked from the inside and fitted with metal grilles, which hampered firefighting efforts.”

Mr Shazlean added that no casualties were reported.

He said the cause of the fire and the total losses incurred are under investigation.

Mr Shazlean said, in the second case, the department received an emergency call at 4.03pm about the fire, which involved four houses in Jalan Muhammad Rashid.

He said the blaze was brought under control by 4.51pm.

“The fire involved four Class A houses. Two houses were almost completely destroyed, with damage estimated at 90 per cent, while two others sustained damage of 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

“No casualties were reported. And when firefighters arrived, they found that nearly 60 per cent of the four houses were already engulfed in flames.

“Two motorcycles were also destroyed, with damage estimated at 90 per cent.”

He said that the cause of the fire and the total losses incurred are still being investigated. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK