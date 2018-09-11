Two Indonesian fishermen feared kidnapped in waters off Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two Indonesian fishermen are feared kidnapped in waters off Semporna, a town in Sabah, during curfew hours at about 1am Tuesday (Sept 11).

According to sources, four crew members on a fishing vessel had just docked at the Pulau Gaya jetty in Semporna.

It is learnt that at about 1am, one of the crew members heard the engine sound of an approaching pump boat and the power supply of their vessel were suddenly cut off.

Two of the crewmen, who had hid inside a compartment of the fishing vessel, heard men speaking in the Suluk dialect (most likely Filipinos) and through a hole, saw two armed men on board.

About an hour later, the two fishermen came out of hiding but found two of their friends and the vessel's radio communication system missing.

The survivors were said to have lodged a report at the Semporna police station.

Authorities from the Police Department and Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) have confirmed the incident but more details on it are still being ascertained.

This would be the first kidnapping incident in almost two years.

Sabah's dusk-to-dawn sea curfew, first imposed four years ago, was extended to Sept 13.

The 6pm-to-6am curfew covers areas up to three nautical miles off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.