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Two illegal gold miners die in Indonesian landslide as practice continues despite crackdown

An illegal gold mine raided by Indonesian police at an unidentified location in North Sumatra on March 3.

MEDAN – Two illegal gold miners died after being buried by a landslide in Mandailing Natal regency, in Indonesia’s North Sumatra, just as the provincial administration was launching a crackdown on illegal gold mines in several areas.

The illegal gold miners were identified as Erlin Nasution from Tarlola village and Zulparman from Aek Guo village. They were buried in Aek Guo village, Batang Natal district, on Saturday afternoon.

Mandailing Natal Police Crimes Investigation (Reskrim) unit chief adjunct commissioner Tri Boy Alvin Siahaan said the case was still being investigated and police have questioned several witnesses at the scene of the accident. He added that police officers have also visited the site as part of the initial investigation.

He added that witnesses said a group of miners were mining gold illegally on July 4 when an unstable earth structure suddenly caused a landslide at about 4pm, falling on the illegal miners. It was said that both victims were unable to escape immediately.

“Both victims died after being buried by a landslide while manually and illegally digging for gold,” he said on July 6 .

Tri added that the victims’ bodies have been evacuated and handed over to their respective families for burials.

He said that landslides often occur in illegal gold mine areas. Police were studying the possibility of criminal element in the mining activity.

Mandailing Natal regency has seen repeated numbers of illegal gold miners dying after being buried by landslides.

Recently, two other illegal gold miners died in a landslide at illegal gold mines at the Aek Baru area in Simanguntong village, Batang Natal district, on March 18.

Previously, an illegal miner had fallen into a hole and was then buried by a landslide at the Pulo Padang illegal gold mine in Simpang Durian village, Linggabayu district, on May 25, 2025.

In 2024, two illegal miners also died at the Sungai Batang Gadis illegal gold mine in Lubuk Sibegu village, Penyabungan district, on July 9.

The largest fatality incident took place in April 2022, when 12 women miners died in Bandar Limabung village, Linggabayu district.

Last week, a joint team from North Sumatra provincial administration took action against several illegal gold mines along rivers in Kotanopan district, Mandailing Natal regency.

Those illegal gold mines were allegedly managed by GD and PW for quite some time. The miners escaped to the forest areas upon learning about the arrivals of officials.

North Sumatra Environment and Forestry Agency head Heri Wahyudi Marpaung said the crackdown against illegal gold mines was carried out jointly at the provincial and regency levels to show the administration’s seriousness in enforcing the law and restoring damaged areas due to illegal mining.

He said that there were numerous illegal gold mining activities with heavy equipment in Mandailing Natal regency, despite being a threat to the environment.

“Illegal gold mining has killed many people and seriously damaged the environment. We must stop this,” he said.

“We will also launch crackdown on illegal gold mines in other regencies.” THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK