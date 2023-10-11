Two Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

MANILA - Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on Wednesday disclosed that two Filipinos were killed amid the armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

“(The) Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel,” said Mr Manalo in a tweet.

“The Philippines is ready to work with other countries towards a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with pertinent UN Security Council Resolutions and the general principles of international law,” he added.

Mr Manalo has yet to provide other details on the two fatalities. He said the Philippine government will continue to provide all possible assistance to distressed Filipino nationals in Israel and Palestine.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo de Vega, however, revealed in a radio interview that the two fatalities were among the unaccounted Filipinos previously reported by the agency.

“Two of the missing Filipinos have died. We will not release details until an announcement is made this afternoon, possibly by President Marcos himself,” said Mr De Vega over Radyo 630.

According to Mr De Vega, five Filipinos are still missing as of this posting.

Meanwhile, he said 50 individuals in the Gaza Strip are now asking to be repatriated.

“In the Gaza Strip there are no casualties, but more and more people want to be repatriated. Fifty want to be repatriated from Gaza. In Israel, no one wants to be repatriated yet,” said Mr De Vega. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK