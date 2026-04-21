Two Filipino workers held hostage, killed by employer in Lebanon

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MANILA – Two overseas Filipino workers were killed by their employer in Lebanon, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on April 21.

The two, who worked as domestic helpers, were held hostage and later killed on April 15.

“The DMW has extended assistance to the families of two overseas Filipino workers who were killed by their employer during a hostage incident in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 15,” DMW said in a statement.

“The victims, both long-time household service workers in the residence, were fatally shot during the incident,” it added.

According to the DMW, the employer has since been arrested and is now in police custody.

Following the killings, DMW officials are set to visit the victims’ families, who will receive support from the government.

The DMW is also working with the Philippine embassy in Lebanon and Lebanese authorities to monitor the investigation and the filing of charges. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK