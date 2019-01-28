Two elderly women killed as crowd rushes for free food coupons

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two elderly women died when a large crowd rushed to get free food coupons at the ICC Pudu indoor market in Kuala Lumpur.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Shaharuddin Abdullah said they received information that two people had died, while several others collapsed at the indoor market at 1.58pm on Monday (Jan 28).

"We dispatched personnel to the scene and found two bodies motionless on the floor. Initial checks revealed no foul play was involved," he said.

He added that further investigations revealed that there was a food coupon programme for elderly people there from 11am to 1pm.

"The organisers prepared 200 coupons, but over a thousand people turned up. The two deceased women were identified as Ah Poh, 85, and Law Ion Nang, 78," said Asst Comm Shaharuddin.

"We believe that they had difficulty breathing when they were caught in the crowd," he said, adding that their bodies have been sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post-mortem.