Two decades 'long enough' for elderly Thai man who kept dead wife's body out of love

In late 2001, Madam Jirawan, then 55, fainted after suffering a brain aneurysm and died three days after being hospitalised.

"I didn't get to say any last words to her. She was unconscious and couldn't hear anything," Mr Charn said.

While he registered her death with the authorities and conducted religious rites then, he and his sons - who were both undergraduates at the time - decided not to cremate her.

"We decided that we did not want to interrupt their studies," said Mr Charn, adding that all of them found it emotionally difficult to "let go" and go through with the cremation.

"The love I had was still so strong... So we decided not to cremate her body. I told my two sons that mum is still here and will live here," he said.

Mr Charn, who walks with a limp owing to injuries he sustained during his service in the army, would sit on the doorstep of the shed to read books or chat with his wife "as if she were alive".

"I would always talk to her about my two sons. How (they) passed (their) exams," he said.