Two dead, one missing after severe flooding in Philippines

MANILA (XINHUA) - Nearly 60,000 people are still in evacuation centres after severe flooding in the Philippines caused at least two deaths, a government disaster agency said on Monday (Aug 13).

The National Disaster Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 248,080 families or 1,057,767 people in 713 villages across the country have been affected by flooding triggered by south-west monsoon rain since last week.

A total of 13,724 families or 59,108 people are in temporary government shelters.

A 36-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman have drowned in Metro Manila, the agency said. A 50-year-old man was also reported missing in Metro Manila.

The NDRRMC warned that many areas, including in the Philippine's main Luzon island, will continue to experience "occasional rains" caused by the south-west monsoon.

The agency also warned of "possible flooding and landslides due to scattered rains and thunderstorms".

Some provinces in the Visayas region in the central Philippines and in Mindanao in the southern Philippines will also experience isolated showers and thunderstorms that could trigger flash floods and landslides.

The bad weather has damaged over 3,000 houses, roads, bridges, power supply and seaports, according to the agency's report.

Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque said a total of 133.8 million pesos (S$3.4 million) worth of assistance provided by the government has been extended to those affected.