Twelve people, including a 3-year-old, die after flash floods, ‘cold lava flow’ hit Indonesia

PADANG – At least 12 people, including several children, were killed and four persons were missing after flash floods and a “cold lava flow” from a volcano hit western Indonesia, rescue officials said on May 12. Cold lava is volcanic material like ash, sand and pebbles carried down a volcano’s slopes by rain.

The disaster hit Agam and Tanah Datar districts in West Sumatra province at around 10.30pm local time (11.30pm Singapore time) on May 11 after hours of heavy rain, triggering a flash flood and a cold lava flow from Mount Marapi, according to Basarnas search and rescue agency.

“Twelve people died and they had been taken to the hospital... and four other people are still being searched (for) in Agam district,” head of the local rescue agency Abdul Malik said in a statement on May 12.

Nine bodies have been identified, including those of a three-year-old and eight-year-old, he said.

“Today, we will continue the search in the two districts.”

The authorities dispatched a team of rescuers and rubber boats to look for the missing victims and to transport people to shelters.

The local government set up evacuation centres and emergency posts in several spots in the two districts.

Indonesia is prone to landslides and floods during the rainy season.

In March, at least 26 people had been found to have died after landslides and floods hit West Sumatra.

Mount Marapi is the most active volcano in Sumatra and one of nearly 130 active volcanoes in the Indonesian archipelago.

In December, Mount Marapi erupted and spewed an ash tower 3km into the sky, taller than the volcano itself.

At least 24 climbers, most of them university students, died in the eruption. AFP