Malaysia election: Tun Daim makes appearance at side of PKR leader Azmin on campaign trail

PORT KLANG - Former Malaysian finance minister Daim Zainuddin on Monday evening (April 30) accompanied Selangor Menteri Besar Azmin Ali who was campaigning at two different locations in the state.

The appearance of Tun Daim, 80, during the election campaigning is significant as he was mingling with the opposition camp, and not that of the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

He was in the Cabinet of then-premier Tun Mahathir Mohamad - who is now an opposition leader - and was also Umno's treasurer.

Datuk Seri Azmin tweeted two pictures of himself with Mr Daim at a campaign stop, with a caption saying: "Tun Daim accompanied me at the GE14 campaigning in Telok Gong Port Klang and at Kampung Bukit Kapar in Sementa which are Umno strongholds".

Mr Azmin is deputy president of opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Two other former Cabinet ministers who during the Mahathir era had in recent weeks been critical of the Najib administration - former trade minister Rafidah Aziz and former culture minister Rais Yatim.

The political views of Mr Daim are highly sought since he predicted in 2008 in an interview, against the general wisdom then, that BN would lose four state assemblies in the March 2008 elections - Kelantan, Penang, Selangor and Kedah.

Indeed, the Perak state legislature also fell to the opposition.