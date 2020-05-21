Tumult in 'potential soft underbelly'

JAN 4

Veteran politician and former party chief of Shanxi, Mr Luo Huining, takes over as head of the liaison office in Hong Kong after Mr Wang Zhimin is booted out.

JAN 20

Mr Luo writes in the People's Daily newspaper that the "one country, two systems" principle, where Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy for 50 years from the 1997 handover, will be at "serious risk" if the "long-term national security loophole" is not plugged - a reference to Article 23 of the Basic Law.

FEB 12

Former party secretary of Zhejiang province, Mr Xia Baolong, with close ties to President Xi Jinping, becomes chief of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, while his predecessor Zhang Xiaoming is demoted to deputy.

APRIL 15

Mr Luo reiterates the importance of implementing the national security law in a video clip released to mark National Security Education Day.

APRIL 18-20

The police round up 15 pro-democracy activists, including politician Martin Lee and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, for their roles in unlawful protests late last year.

APRIL 22

In a Cabinet shake-up, Chief Executive Carrie Lam introduces new chiefs of the civil service, home affairs, financial services, innovation and technology, as well as mainland affairs.

MAY 5

Former leaders Tung Chee Hwa and Leung Chun Ying form a new coalition, comprising a long list of prominent figures and tycoons to revive the city's economy and move it forward.

MAY 11

Mrs Lam says the fate of the liberal studies course in schools, blamed by some for the unrest in the city, will be decided this year.

MAY 18

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Starry Lee is re-elected chairman of the House Committee after months of power struggle in the Legislative Council that drew flak from Beijing.

Claire Huang