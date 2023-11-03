Tuas Power to buy green energy from $12.3b solar plant off Batam from 2027

JAKARTA – An Indonesian renewable energy company will begin building solar power plants costing US$9 billion (S$12.3 billion) on an island near Batam from 2024, with the aim of supplying low-carbon electricity to Singapore from 2027.

In an agreement signed on Oct 23, PT Marubeni Global Indonesia (MGI) committed to providing 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity a year to Tuas Power, Singapore’s top power generation company.

Tuas Power said it will submit its proposal to Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) by the end of November to import the electricity generated, which will be enough to power about 730,000 households a year.

MGI managing director Tjaw Hioeng said the first phase of construction will kick off in March 2024 on Galang Island, which is south of Batam and part of the Riau Islands province.

“Our Singapore partner requires the electricity to be connected to the grid by the end of 2027,” he told The Straits Times, adding that the power will be transported through undersea cables.

The first solar farm will have a peak capacity of 2.55 gigawatts (GWp) and a 7GWp battery-energy storage system.

Mr Hioeng said the second phase of the project will begin after the first solar farm commences operation in 2027. That phase will be located in nine less-populated or uninhabited islands near Batam.

Tuas Power’s chief operating officer Michael Wong told ST the company will take the first phase of exports, which is up to 400MW annually. This will increase as the project progresses towards the 600MW annual target upon the second phase’s completion.

The import of electricity, he added, is a “long-term supply that will span 25 to 30 years”.

Mr Wong said the 600MW would be about 15 per cent of Singapore’s target of importing 4GW of renewable energy annually by 2035.

The Republic plans to source this power from its South-east Asian neighbours, such as Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Singapore’s EMA announced in September that it had given conditional approval to five companies to import a total of 2GW of low-carbon electricity a year from Indonesia. The importers are Pacific Medco Solar, Adaro Solar International, EDP Renewables Asia-Pacific, Vanda RE and Keppel Energy.

Together with the approval granted to Keppel Energy to import of 1GW of electricity from Cambodia announced in March 2023, Singapore is three-quarters of the way to meeting its renewable energy imports ambition.