Tsunami warning issued after strong quake off Indonesia's Sumatra, Java

JAKARTA - A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia’s Java island on Friday (Aug 2), with a government agency warning it could generate tsunami waves as high as three metres.

The 6.9 magnitude quake struck offshore at a depth of 52.8km, some 150km from Labuan, south-west of the capital Jakarta, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Indonesia’s disaster agency BNPB initially pegged the quake at magnitude 7.4 and a depth of 10km.

Residents in Jakarta fled their homes as buildings in the megacity swayed from the force of the quake.

“The chandelier in my apartment was shaking and I just ran from the 19th floor,” 50-year-old Elisa told AFP. “Everybody else ran too. It was a really strong jolt and I was very scared.”

Suasana kepanikan di Bandara Soekarno Hatta sesaat setelah terjadi gempa 7,4 SR pic.twitter.com/l4LxdZAnru — Daeng Info (@Daeng_Info) August 2, 2019

Kepanikan di Terminal 3 Bandara Soekarno Hatta 🇮🇩 saat #gempa 7,4 SR di Banten tadi. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ubzMqIZu5L — YS (@yekasutikno) August 2, 2019

Mr Papandan Permana, a senior officer at the disaster management agency's Pandeglang, Banten chapter, told Berita Satu TV that he has received reports of waves hitting coastal areas in Sumur district in Banten province, about two hours' drive from Pandeglang. BNPB has deployed teams there.

BNPB said in a statement that the quake was felt strongly at a number of locations such as Pandeglang, Lebak, Lampung Selatan, Bengkulu, Sukabumi, Depok and Jakarta.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) issued an emergency status for South Pandeglang and Panaitan Island in Pandeglang, and West Lampung. It said waves could be as high as 3m.

BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati appealed to residents living in coastal areas in Banten and Lampung provinces to evacuate to higher ground and stay there until at least 9.30pm local time.

Officials were waiting until two hours after the earthquake occurred before lifting any tsunami warnings.

At least two people were killed and thousands were forced from their homes after a major 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia last month.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared missing.

On Dec 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the Indian Ocean region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

With reporting by Agence France-Presse