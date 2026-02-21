Trump meets Vietnam leader To Lam, vows to remove Hanoi from restricted lists
WASHINGTON/HANOI - US President Donald Trump met Vietnamese leader To Lam on Feb 20 and said he would work to remove Hanoi from lists of countries restricted in accessing US advanced technology, according to a summary of the talks posted on the news website of the Vietnamese government.
The first formal in-person meeting between the two took place at the White House after the head of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party attended the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace
inaugural meeting of the Board of Peacein Washington.
The meeting followed the announcement of deals worth over US$30 billion (S$37.9 billion), under which Vietnamese airlines would buy 90 aircraft from US planemaker Boeing.
Mr Trump on Feb 20 also announced an immediate new 10 per cent tariff
an immediate new 10 per cent tariffon most imports from all countries after the Supreme Court struck down some of his earlier sweeping tariffs. REUTERS