Trial run for QR code clearance for Malaysian travellers at JB land checkpoints to start on June 1

JOHOR BAHRU - A trial run for the QR code immigration clearance system at the two Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes in Johor will start on June 1, says Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.

He said the proof of concept will run for three months and involve only Malaysians.

“We will start with motorcycles and buses first before expanding it to other vehicles,” he said at a press conference after chairing a special inter-agency meeting on the Johor Causeway and Second-Link congestion issue at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ on May 27.

“This is expected to reduce waiting time for immigration clearance by about 50 per cent at both the BSI and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB).”

Also present at the meeting were Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Johor Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Earlier, Mr Fadillah visited the BSI CIQ, one of the busiest checkpoints in the world.

In a statement on Facebook, he said he also spent some time checking the auto gate facility, immigration counters, Customs scanners, the MBike automated immigration clearance system for motorcyclists, and the bus lanes.