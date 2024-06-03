Trial period for QR code system for Malaysians crossing Causeway postponed by two weeks

JOHOR BAHRU - The proof-of- concept (POC) period for the QR code immigration clearance at the Sultan Iskandar Building CIQ (BSI) for users crossing the Causeway is poised to start in two weeks, said Johor state executive councillor Fazli Salleh on June 2.

The Johor works, transportation, infrastructure and communication committee chairman said for now, the new QR code system is undergoing testing at only the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex CIQ (KSAB) at the Second Link.

“The POC period at the KSAB has begun as scheduled on Saturday (June 1) and so far, it is running smoothly. During the POC period, we will be testing out two mobile apps.

“Those travelling through KSAB can use the QR code system through MyTRIP, which is embedded in the MySejahtera mobile app. At the BSI, the mobile app travellers can use to test out the system is called MyRentas.

“However, MyRentas’ applications are still being developed and are expected to be fully ready within the next two weeks,” he said told reporters on June 2.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof previously announced the three-month POC for both BSI and KSAB would begin on June 1, applicable initially to Malaysian motorcycle and bus travellers.

Mr Fazli emphasised the importance of user feedback during the POC period to gauge the effectiveness of MyTRIP.

“We need the feedback so that at the end of the POC period, we can determine which applications are better.

“Based on our simulation, the usage of a QR code is five seconds faster compared to autogate usage.

“The MyRentas POC period will also take three months,” he said, adding that the trial will be conducted in phases involving bus passengers and motorcyclists.

Earlier, The Star reported that the QR code system for Malaysian travellers had seen an encouraging response, with nearly 70,000 people registering to use the trial system aimed at expediting immigration clearance at the border crossings with Singapore.

Johor Immigration Department acting director Faizal Shamsudin said the substantial registration figure was a very clear indication of travellers’ enthusiasm for testing the new immigration clearance method.

Mr Faizal said MyTRIP has been functioning well without major hiccups on the first day of the POC, while similar QR code applications at the BSI had yet to start due to technical glitches. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK