Trial details abuse of Down syndrome girl at Malaysia welfare home

KUALA LUMPUR • The founder of a welfare home held down the chin of a girl with Down syndrome and force-fed her fried rice mixed with lots of chillies, a Malaysian court was told in a shocking abuse case that first came to light last year.

Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, owner of the Rumah Bonda welfare home, has been accused of severely abusing 13-year-old Bella, whose story went viral on social media after someone revealed that she was found with burn marks on her chest, hands, neck and thighs, on top of several other injuries.

Ms Suhana Zam, 40, a legal research officer, testified on Monday that she saw Siti Bainun feed Bella a meal that had more chilli in it than rice.

"Bella was standing, facing Siti Bainun in front of the refrigerator, and there was a wooden bench there. I saw Bainun put a plate of fried rice and a lot of cut chilli, much more than the fried rice," said Ms Suhana.

"She (Siti Bainun) mixed the fried rice. She held Bella's chin and forced the girl to eat it. Bella refused but was forced to eat," Ms Suhana was quoted by Bernama as saying.

"I was surprised to see Bella being treated like that. I didn't say anything because I didn't want to confront Bainun face-to-face. I was worried about her reaction if confronted," Ms Suhana told deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad.

In previous proceedings, Rumah Bonda resident Yasmin Nahar Mahmood, 18, told the court that Siti Bainun had once fed Bella a pot of rice mixed with vinegar, turmeric, salt, soy sauce, chilli and chilli flakes, as well as rotten fried chicken during the fasting month.

Ms Suhana also said that when she went to Siti Bainun's house on June 13, 2021, she saw a palm-sized bruise on the right side of Bella's face.

"I went to the house because Siti Bainun invited me to eat king crabs in 'shell-out' style. When I arrived... I saw Bella's hair cut short. She was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and looked scared. There was a bruise the size of a palm on the right side of her face. That was the worst condition I'd ever seen Bella in," she said.

The eighth prosecution witness said that during her stay at the house, Bella's meal times were irregular. Siti Bainun would punish Bella by making her stand for hours. Ms Suhana said she did not see anyone giving the girl anything to eat or drink.

To Ms Nor Azizah's question about Bella's condition when the teenager was not given food and drink for hours, Ms Suhana replied that the girl stood alone and could not speak.

She added that Siti Bainun told her that Bella was not allowed to drink as she would urinate.

"I wanted to give food and drink to Bella but I wasn't sure if my actions would anger Siti Bainun. I was also scared of not following the house rules."

Siti Bainun, 30, faces two counts of neglecting and abusing the girl, causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK