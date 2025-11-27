Tremors felt in Penang following Sumatra quake

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The United States Geological Survey recorded the quake on the west coast of northern Sumatra at magnitude 6.6.

– Small tremors were felt in a housing area in Penang following a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in northern Sumatra .

State Fire and Rescue Department director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said personnel responded to a report of tremors felt at the Ampang Jajar flats along Jalan Permatang Pauh at around 1.36pm.

“The operations response team arrived at the location at 1.49pm to monitor the situation and found that there was a minor tremor as reported during the call,” he said in a statement on Nov 27.

He added that there were no casualties or damage to the building.

“The operation concluded at 2.10pm after ensuring the situation was safe.”

Earlier in the afternoon, the Malaysian Meteorological Department reported that a 6.5-magnitude quake had occurred on the west coast of northern Sumatra in Indonesia at 12.56pm.

Its director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the quake’s epicentre was located 8km south of Simeulue, Indonesia.

“Tremors were felt in several states along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia. There is no tsunami threat to the country,” he said.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the quake at magnitude 6.6. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK