Travellers to Malaysia have to undergo quarantine at designated centres from today

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All travellers coming into Malaysia will have to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival from Friday (July 24), said Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said these travellers will have to enter designated quarantine stations for 14 days.

"The ruling for compulsory quarantine starts today," he said in a statement on Friday.

Between June 10 and July 23, the Health Ministry screened 24,701 people coming into the country at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Datuk Seri Ismail said.

He said 24,621 of them tested negative for Covid-19 and they are undergoing home quarantine, while another 80 people, who tested positive, were sent to hospitals for treatment.

Malaysia on Friday continued to record a rising number of daily Covid-19 positive cases, Malaysiakini news site reported, with 21 cases reported as of noon.

A statement by the Health Ministry's director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said 16 of the positive cases were locally transmitted and involve 13 Malaysians and three non-citizens, while the rest were imported cases.

The cumulative total number of cases stood at 8,861 and total deaths at 123.