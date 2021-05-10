Travellers from Singapore must undergo 14 days of quarantine in Malaysia, up from 10 days

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All travellers arriving in Malaysia from Singapore must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine from Thursday (May 13), from the previous 10-day period.

Malaysia's Health Ministry director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said on Monday that Singapore is now included in Malaysia's list of countries reporting the spread of Covid-19 variants of concern (VOC) in its community.

Dr Noor Hisham said the National Security Council, which oversees Malaysia's pandemic response, made this decision last Friday.

The council has also agreed to suspend the Malaysia-Singapore Reciprocal Green Lane.

"Travellers from Singapore who wish to enter Malaysia for business purposes will have to go through the One-Stop Centre under the Malaysian Investment Development Agency," said Dr Noor Hisham in his daily Covid-19 press statement.

The World Health Organisation has identified three VOCs - namely the B1351 South African variant, the B117 variant from Britain and the B1128 variant reported in Brazil.

The council's decision followed a report by Singapore's Health Ministry, where the three VOCs, as well as the B16171 "variant of interest" from India, had been found in the community.