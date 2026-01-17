Travel industry insiders name Laos among top destinations to watch in 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage town in Laos, has repeatedly been ranked among Asia’s and the world’s leading travel cities by Travel+Leisure and Smart Travel Asia.

VIENTIANE – Laos has been named among the world’s top travel destinations for 2026 by travel advisers and industry insiders, highlighting the country’s growing appeal among discerning travellers seeking authentic, high-value experiences.

According to a feature published by TravelPulse, industry professionals – often described as the “real travel influencers” – have identified Laos as one of the destinations to watch in 2026, alongside Egypt, Jamaica, Alentejo in Portugal, Mérida in Mexico, Belize and Panama.

Unlike social media influencers, who are frequently paid to promote destinations, hotels and cruises, travel advisers and industry insiders base their recommendations on professional expertise, first-hand experience and in-depth knowledge of service standards and emerging travel trends.

Many of the destinations selected have also been personally vetted by these professionals.

Experts said 2026 is expected to mark a turning point for Laos, which has long been regarded as one of South-east Asia’s best kept secrets. Traversed by the Mekong River, the country is known for its mountainous landscapes, French colonial architecture, ancient Buddhist monasteries and tranquil way of life.

“With increased regional access and quiet luxury hotels like Rosewood Luang Prabang elevating the standard, travellers can enjoy deeply spiritual and culturally rich experiences without the crowds elsewhere in the region,” said founder of Global Travel Moments Duncan Greenfield-Turk, as quoted by TravelPulse.

The latest recognition builds on a series of international awards and accolades Laos has received in recent years.

Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage town, has repeatedly been ranked among Asia’s and the world’s leading travel cities by Travel+Leisure and Smart Travel Asia, and was listed among Asia’s top holiday destinations in the Smart Travel Asia Best in Travel Poll 2025.

In addition, Laos and several of its destinations have gained international recognition for sustainable, eco-tourism and community-based tourism initiatives, reflecting the country’s efforts to balance tourism growth with cultural preservation and environmental protection.

With improved regional connectivity, rising international visibility and a growing portfolio of high-quality yet low-impact tourism offerings, Laos is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for travellers seeking meaningful experiences beyond mass tourism. VIENTIANE TIMES/ASIA NEWS NETWORK