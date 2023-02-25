Travel blogger in Bali mounts international appeal to stop stalker fan

BALI - After weeks of appealing to police and officials on three continents to stop a stalker seemingly bent on kidnapping her, 31-year-old social media influencer Alexandra Saper says help may finally be at hand.

The Bali-based American said she fled Indonesia after Mr Robert James Keating – who had set up multiple Instagram accounts to send her messages and “dark” e-mails including dozens of lurid videos – arrived at the resort island on Jan 29.

Ms Saper said she had previously consoled herself that the messages were the work of an unstable mind who likely would not navigate the challenges of international travel to follow through on the threats.

“Up until then I was terrified, but I spoke to my parents about it and to my friends in Bali, and we were all just: ‘He’s mentally ill. He won’t do this.’ I was able to tell myself it wasn’t a real threat,” said the lawyer-turned-travel-blogger, who has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

But then Mr Keating, said to be a 38-year-old former traffic management operative from Horsham, West Sussex, England, reached out to Ms Saper’s friends asking for her whereabouts and sent messages regarding his travel dates.

“When he got to Bali, I finally thought, this is a threat. This is a danger,” she said.

She filed a report with the local police and moved in with friends. On Feb 15, Ms Saper, who calls Mr Keating “deranged” and “delusional” in her posts, announced on Instagram that she had escaped to “somewhere else in the world where I know I won’t be found”.

Mr Keating – who is still in Bali, according to his Facebook profile – makes plain his infatuation with Ms Saper, referring to her as his “queen”.

In one of the videos that The Straits Times has seen, he models a black cap and jacket and pulls the collar up around his nose before exclaiming into the camera: “I’m going to kidnap your a**.”

After nearly two weeks of phones calls and technical glitches trying to share a Google Drive folder of video and e-mails as evidence, Ms Saper was told by regional police in Sussex last week that they have assigned officers to her case, which they called “extreme” and a “textbook” case of a suspect intending to use violence.

Ms Saper said: “Now they finally have all the evidence, which is black and white, so I’m hopeful they’ll move quickly.”

Indonesia in 2022 passed legislation making sexual harassment and online stalking a crime.

But Bali police came in for criticism from overseas media for seemingly acting too slowly to protect Ms Saper, something local officials deny.

“We have taken proactive measures to secure Ms Alexandra and the community,” police chief Leo Dedy Defretes, who oversees Badung district where Ms Saper lived, told ST.

Details of police measures are withheld from publication to prevent interference with ongoing operations.

But Ms Saper’s flight from Bali – she has asked ST to refrain from publishing her location – may have stymied the investigation into Mr Keating’s alleged threats, local police say.