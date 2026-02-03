JB driver who sexually harassed passenger loses e-hailing licence

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

PETALING JAYA – An e-hailing driver who allegedly sexually harassed a passenger in Johor Bahru will have his Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence cancelled, said the Malaysian Transport Ministry.

“The cancellation of the PSV licence means that the driver is no longer allowed to operate as a driver on any e-hailing platform”, the ministry said in a statement on Feb 3.

A video that went viral on social media on Feb 1 shows the driver reaching towards the rear passenger seat while asking the woman for her age in Mandarin.

The poster, who claimed to be the passenger’s sibling, uploaded two videos on social media along with details of the ride.

According to the post, the incident occurred while the female passenger was travelling from Taman Mount Austin to R&F Mall, located near the Causeway.

In the video, the driver’s arm can be seen reaching towards the passenger’s thigh while he can be heard asking: “How old are you this year? Can you speak Mandarin?”

The passenger used her hand to protect herself from the driver’s grasp and then used the same hand to grip her clothing and did not respond.

Meanwhile, police in Johor Bahru are reportedly investigating the video that appears to show the incident.

The Transport Ministry said that cancellation of the PSV licence means that the driver is no longer allowed to operate as a driver on any e-hailing platform.

“The ministry, through the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), will also summon all e-hailing operators to present an improvement action plan to enhance passenger safety.

“We will not tolerate any behaviour that compromises passenger safety and are prepared to support the victim to ensure that police action is taken against the perpetrator,” the ministry said in the statement. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK