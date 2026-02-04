Transnational wildlife smuggling ring foiled in Bangkok at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Thai state agencies on Feb 2 intercepted a transnational wildlife trafficking attempt, in a co-ordinated sting at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

A Thai male passenger was detained after officials discovered live protected animals hidden inside his suitcases, underscoring the persistent threat of the illegal exotic pet trade.

Ms Santanee Phairattanakorn, director of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Passenger Control Customs Office, confirmed on Feb 4 that the seizure took place on Feb 2.

Acting on a tip-off and through profiling efforts, customs officers teamed up with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to search a passenger arriving from the Philippines.

After a rigorous inspection of the man’s luggage, officers uncovered a monitor lizard and a giant forest rat.

The illicit cargo has an estimated market value of about US$1,450 (S$1,800) . The suspect was taken into custody to face formal charges.

Ms Santanee noted that the suspect is facing a litany of charges under Thai law, including the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act (2019) for the unauthorised import of protected species.

The man also faces prosecution under the Animal Epidemics Act (2015) for bypassing health screenings and the Customs Act (2017) for evading formal entry procedures.

Ms Santanee said such activities are often linked to larger transnational syndicates that cause irreparable damage to global ecosystems and tarnish Thailand’s international standing. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK