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At least two killed in train collision on outskirts of Indonesian capital

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JAKARTA - At least two people were killed when two trains collided in the city of Bekasi, adjoining the Indonesian capital Jakarta, late on Apil 27, officials said.

The collision took place in Bekasi train station between a commuter line and a long-distance train, the spokesperson of the commuter line operator Karina Amanda told Reuters, adding that “we are focusing in evacuating passengers and train crew”.

Mr Franata Wibowo, a spokesperson for the local train operator, told broadcaster Kompas TV that at least two people had been killed. Reuters could not immediately confirm the death toll.

“We are doing our best to evacuate the victims to the nearest hospitals as quickly as possible. Two victims have been confirmed dead at the hospitals,” Mr Franata said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, Ms Karina said.

At least 20 ambulances were seen at Bekasi station, Reuters witnesses said, with rescuers from Indonesia’s rescue agency also in attendance to help evacuate passengers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.