Train driver charged over fatal collision with bus in Bangkok

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At least eight people were killed and 32 others injured in the accident.

BANGKOK – Thai police have charged only the freight train driver so far in the latest development following the deadly train-bus collision in Bangkok, as investigators continue gathering evidence to determine whether other people should also face legal action.

Police said the train driver had been charged with negligence causing death and serious injury after being questioned overnight.

Other possible charges, including against other individuals involved in the incident, will be considered only after investigators complete evidence collection and further witness interviews.

Deadly crash near Airport Rail Link Makkasan

The crash occurred in the afternoon on May 16 at a railway crossing near the Makkasan Airport Rail Link station on Asok-Din Daeng Road during heavy traffic.

The collision involved freight train No. 2126, which was transporting containers, and an air-conditioned Route 206 public bus.

Reuters reported that at least eight people were killed and 32 others injured after the freight train struck the bus at the crossing, triggering a fire that engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles.

All eight fatalities were passengers on the bus. The injured included people on the bus and others caught in the immediate area.

Bus reportedly trapped on tracks

Preliminary reports indicated that the bus had stopped on the tracks at a red light, preventing the crossing barriers from closing properly, Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said. The freight train, which was carrying containers, was unable to stop in time.

Witnesses said traffic congestion had left vehicles stuck across the railway crossing. A motorcycle taxi rider said the bus could not move forward because cars ahead were also blocked.

The force of the impact dragged the bus and several nearby vehicles along the tracks before the fire broke out. Cars and motorcycles were also damaged in the collision.

Barrier controller questioned, but not detained

The railway barrier control officer, whose role has drawn public attention, has also been questioned by police about working procedures and whether proper operating standards were followed.

However, the officer was released after questioning and was not detained. Police said the details had been recorded in the case file, while further clarity on any additional legal action would depend on evidence and an official briefing by senior commanders.

Police still reviewing possible negligence

Investigators are examining several key issues, including warning signals, traffic control, the train’s speed, the timing of braking, and why the bus was positioned on the tracks during the traffic jam.

The Nation reported that officials are looking into possible negligence by those connected to the incident, including drivers and the coordination between the barrier operator and traffic police.

For now, however, the latest confirmed charge announced by Makkasan police is against the train driver only. Police said further charges will depend on the results of evidence gathering and additional witness statements.

Damaged vehicles sent for forensic checks

Damaged cars and motorcycles have been moved to the car park in front of Makkasan Police Station for forensic examination.

The wreckage will be inspected by forensic officers as part of the case file, while the bus and locomotive are also being examined to support the investigation.

Insurance and victim assistance under review

Police said they would ensure fairness for the victims and speed up assistance for the injured and the families of those killed.

Authorities are checking insurance policies for the vehicles involved so compensation can be arranged as quickly as possible for affected families. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK