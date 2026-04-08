Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found on Phuket beach

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Officials stressed that contact can still trigger red rashes and skin irritation, particularly in people who are more sensitive to the sting.

Authorities have warned beachgoers and tourists to avoid touching moon jellyfish after around 20 to 30 were found floating near the surface and washed ashore along the beach at Siam Bay on Racha Yai in Phuket.

The alert was issued after the Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre was notified by officials from the Racha Islands protected area management unit.

The jellyfish were identified as moon jellyfish, or Aurelia sp., a common species whose venom is considered mild and not life-threatening. However, officials stressed that contact can still trigger red rashes and skin irritation, particularly in people who are more sensitive to the sting.

The discovery was reported from Siam Bay on Racha Yai, where the jellyfish were seen drifting on the water surface and stranded along the shoreline. Officials urged visitors not to panic, but said direct contact should be avoided for safety reasons.

Officials stressed that contact can still trigger red rashes and skin irritation, particularly in people who are more sensitive to the sting. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Moon jellyfish sting not life-threatening

Although moon jellyfish are not regarded as deadly, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources warned that their sting should not be dismissed. Exposure may still lead to itching, irritation and other abnormal symptoms, especially in those who are sensitive to jellyfish venom.

Anyone who develops unusual symptoms after contact has been advised to seek immediate first aid and medical attention without delay.

Officials stressed that contact can still trigger red rashes and skin irritation, particularly in people who are more sensitive to the sting. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Officials issue first-aid advice for beachgoers

Authorities also set out first-aid guidance for anyone accidentally exposed to jellyfish venom:

Get out of the water immediately in case a severe allergic reaction develops and increases the risk of drowning.

Pour vinegar over the affected area. If vinegar is unavailable, rinse with seawater. Do not use fresh water or other liquids.

Do not rub or touch the wound with bare hands, as stinging cells may still remain on the skin.

If symptoms are mild or absent, monitor for at least one hour, as a delayed allergic reaction may still occur.

If severe symptoms develop, such as wheezing or difficulty breathing, call an ambulance on 1669 and get to hospital as quickly as possible.

If the victim loses consciousness or goes into cardiac arrest, begin CPR immediately, including chest compressions and rescue breathing.

Officials said the warning was intended to protect both local residents and visitors heading to the sea during the holiday period, with tourists specifically urged not to touch the jellyfish under any circumstances. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK