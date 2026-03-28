Tourists raped in Bali in two separate cases

A 22-year-old Chinese woman filed a police report that she was raped and her cellphone was stolen while vacationing on the island.

Two female foreign tourists have been raped in Bali in separate incidents, with the police managing to arrest a suspect in one of the cases, while still pursuing the other.

A 22-year-old Chinese woman filed a police report that she was raped and her cellphone was stolen while vacationing on the island. Bali Police spokesperson Ariasandy said on March 26 that the victim filed the police report on March 24.

“The investigation is under way for the rape case, as well as the theft,” he said. Based on the police report, the crime happened early on the morning of March 23, at around 4am local time on a roadside near Labuansait Beach, Pecatu village in South Kuta district, Badung regency.

The woman from Chongqing city was hanging out with her female friend from Kazakhstan at a bar in Uluwatu at around 1am.

After several hours drinking alcohol, her friend decided at about 4am to go back to their guest house in Tibubeneng in North Kuta district but the victim initially decided to stay at the bar.

Several minutes after her friend had left, the victim decided to follow her back home. She told the police that she accepted a ride from a motorcyclist but on the way to the guest house in North Kuta she realised that she was being taken the wrong route.

“(The victim) said that she was taken to a street with many trees and grass along the verge, with street lighting only on one side of the street,” Mr Ariasandy said. The perpetrator attacked the woman on the roadside.

After the assault, the alleged perpetrator took her to her guest house in North Kuta. He also took the victim’s cellphone, claiming that he needed it to use a map app to take the victim to her guest house. However, he did not return the device.

“The victim feels shocked, traumatized and fearful,” Mr Ariasandy said. Another alleged rape took place at an entertainment spot in Seminyak subdistrict, Kuta district, Badung regency, on March 24 at about 4am.

The victim, an Australian, was allegedly raped by a security guard at the entertainment spot.

Bali Police General Crimes Investigation (Reskrimum) director Gede Adhi Mulyawarman said a suspect, identified only as ABM, had been detained.

“The victim immediately filed a police report with Denpasar Police,” he told a press conference at Bali Police headquarters, as quoted by kompas.com.

“We immediately investigated the case and arrested the rapist.” Mr Adhi said the victim visited the entertainment spot after visiting tourism destinations all day.

When she was on her way home, she realised that she had left her belongings in the women’s toilet.

She returned to the venue and asked for assistance from the suspect, who was employed as security staff at the entertainment spot.

The security guard accompanied the victim to retrieve her belongings in the women’s restroom, where he carried out the alleged attack. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK