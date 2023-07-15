Tourists ‘packed like sardines’ on KLIA shuttle buses: Johor official urges action

PETALING JAYA - Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is an important gateway for foreign tourists and Malaysia’s reputation will suffer when tourists are “packed like sardines” in shuttle buses between the main building and the international terminal, says Johor’s state assembly speaker.

Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi took Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to task over the packed shuttle buses as well as the malfunctioning aerotrain in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“The condition of this facility is described as ‘first class’, but the maintenance is lacking, resembling a ‘low-class’ standard,” said the Umno supreme council member.

He also said that when he had left Malaysia for Jeddah on June 17, the aerotrain at KLIA was inoperable and when he returned nearly a month later, it was still unusable.

“KLIA serves as the main entry for many foreign tourists, but the perception of a developed country diminishes when tourists are crammed into buses like sardines.

“MAHB is also at fault here. Passengers and tourists must stand in overcrowded buses, carrying their heavy hand luggage. It’s unfortunate, especially for the elderly,” he said in his post.

Dr Puad asked Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing to look into the matter.

Mr Loke had earlier said one of the two Automated People Movers or aerotrain services at KLIA would start operating next year. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK