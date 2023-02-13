Tourists in Phuket warned about jellyfish stings

PHUKET – Tourists in the Thai resort island of Phuket have been warned to look out for poisonous jellyfish at more than 20 sites around the island.

The warning was issued on Monday after more than 30 tourists complained of being stung near Kata Beach on the west coast of Phuket last week. Most victims had mild symptoms.

Signs were put up at more than 20 attractions around Phuket, including Patong, Nai Yang and Surin beaches and Cape Panwa, to raise awareness and provide first-aid information.

Lifeguards have also been armed with bottles of vinegar to provide immediate help to victims.

“Those stung by fire jellyfish can pour vinegar on the sting for at least 30 seconds for immediate relief,” Phuket Marine Resources Conservation director Suchart Ratanruangsri said.

He warned that pouring fresh water or alcohol on a fire-jellyfish sting will only worsen the pain.

However, those stung by Portuguese jellyfish should clean their wounds with seawater or the leaves of the beach morning glory plant, instead of vinegar or fresh water. Mr Suchart also said that anyone who has been stung by jellyfish is advised to see the doctor as soon as possible. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK