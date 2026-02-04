Tourist arrested for brandishing knife after failing to buy cigarettes at KL convenience store

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - A 41-year-old tourist from China was arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife and causing a disturbance at a convenience store in Ampang Hilir on Feb 1.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Khairul Anuar Khalid said the incident occurred at about 9am on Feb 1 when the complainant, a convenience store employee, was arranging items and heard a commotion at the payment counter.

“A colleague later approached the complainant seeking assistance after the tourist attempted to purchase cigarettes but failed to make payment using a bank ATM card,” he said.

ACP Anuar said the complainant contacted the police and the suspect was instructed to leave the premises.

However, the man returned shortly after and created a disturbance by knocking items off the counter and threatening the complainant with a knife.

“The police were alerted again and the suspect was successfully arrested,” he said.

He added that the suspect was remanded for four days from Feb 2 to Feb 5 to facilitate investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

If convicted, the suspect may be sentenced to up to two years’ imprisonment, fined, or both. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK