Straitstimes.com header logo

Tourist arrested for brandishing knife after failing to buy cigarettes at KL convenience store

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Google Preferred Source badge

PETALING JAYA - A 41-year-old tourist from China was arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife and causing a disturbance at a convenience store in Ampang Hilir on Feb 1.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Khairul Anuar Khalid said the incident occurred at about 9am on Feb 1 when the complainant, a convenience store employee, was arranging items and heard a commotion at the payment counter.

“A colleague later approached the complainant seeking assistance after the tourist attempted to purchase cigarettes but failed to make payment using a bank ATM card,” he said.

ACP Anuar said the complainant contacted the police and the suspect was instructed to leave the premises.

However, the man returned shortly after and created a disturbance by knocking items off the counter and threatening the complainant with a knife.

“The police were alerted again and the suspect was successfully arrested,” he said.

He added that the suspect was remanded for four days from Feb 2 to Feb 5 to facilitate investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

If convicted, the suspect may be sentenced to up to two years’ imprisonment, fined, or both. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Man in Malaysia fatally stabbed for drinking orange juice co-worker wanted to break fast with
13 people arrested over armed fight at restaurant in JB’s Taman Mount Austin
See more on

Malaysia

Malaysia crimes

Arms and weapons

Crime

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.