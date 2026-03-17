Tour bus operators in Malaysia warned to comply with speed limiter rule

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Phase one of the directive requires all express and tour bus operators to ensure their vehicles are fitted with the device.

PUTRAJAYA – Express and tour bus operators in Malaysia are warned to comply immediately with the requirement to install and verify the speed limitation device (SLD).

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said phase one of the directive, which came into force on Oct 1, requires all express and tour bus operators to ensure their vehicles are fitted with the device.

“As of March 16 about 12 per cent of the 2,544 active registered express buses have yet to complete the mandatory verification process.

“For tour buses, the non-compliance rate remains significantly higher, with 49 per cent of the 3,371 active vehicles yet to submit verification notification,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a breaking of fast event on the night of March 16.

The SLD enforcement programme is being implemented in phases.

The verification stage was completed on Oct 1, followed by the activation of existing devices by Jan 1.

The final phase requires buses without SLDs to install the devices through retrofitting by July 1.

Datuk Aedy Fadly said the department views the level of non-compliance seriously, particularly among tour bus operators.

“All express and tour bus operators who have yet to submit verification notification for the SLD are required to take immediate action,” he added.

He said the department would intensify monitoring and take firm enforcement action against operators who fail to comply.

“The move is crucial to ensure public transport vehicles operate at optimal safety levels and to protect road users,” he said.

During Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri, a traffic safety operation, the department will focus on checking SLD verification certificates.

“If a bus is found operating without a verified SLD certificate, a Notice 114 will be issued.

“Operators will then be given 14 days to bring the vehicle to a JPJ office to verify the installation of the device,” he said.

Further enforcement action may include being barred from operating on the road once the final phase is fully implemented. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK