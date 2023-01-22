Tour bus from Johor to KL catches fire in Selangor

PETALING JAYA - Exit lanes at the UPM Toll Plaza are temporarily closed for further investigation and structural works due to a vehicle fire on Sunday morning, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (Plus) said.

In a statement, Plus said the closure was to ensure the safety of highway users following a fire on a tour bus.

The incident occurred while it was exiting the toll plaza at approximately 6.20am on Sunday morning.

The bus was travelling from Johor to Kuala Lumpur.

“Currently, highway users from Sungai Besi/Kuala Lumpur heading towards UPM are advised to exit the North-South Expressway (NSE) via the Kajang Interchange.

“Users from Bangi, Nilai and the south are advised to exit the NSE via Kajang and Sungai Besi,” it said.

Plus added that entry lanes from the UPM toll plaza onto the NSE are still operating and open to public use.

It added that a Fire and Rescue team from Serdang was immediately despatched to the location and successfully managed to control the situation within a few minutes.

“A total of 44 passengers and one driver escaped. The fire also damaged 10 per cent of the toll booth,” Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor said.

No victims were injured in the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK