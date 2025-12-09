As fighting raged for a second day along the contested Thai-Cambodian border, the complexion of the reignited conflict rested on how much store should be put by the heightened rhetoric from Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

If it is taken at face value, Mr Anutin and his army chiefs have set an express target of asserting Thailand’s overwhelming military superiority by incapacitating Cambodia’s military installations along the border. This will neutralise what Thailand says is the enduring threat of repeated incursions for a long time to come.