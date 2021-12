JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The United States wants to increase its presence and engagement with South-east Asian nations to demonstrate its commitment to Asean centrality, Washington's senior diplomat for East Asian affairs has said.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink, who was in Jakarta on Monday (Nov 29) and Tuesday, said his country was committed to peace and stability across the wider Indo-Pacific region.