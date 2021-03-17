Top Philippine court dismisses challenge to Duterte's ICC pullout

MANILA • The Supreme Court in the Philippines has thrown out a petition that sought to invalidate President Rodrigo Duterte's unilateral withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has been examining allegations of atrocities in his bloody war on drugs.

Mr Duterte in March 2018 cancelled the Philippines' membership of the ICC's founding treaty, just weeks after the ICC's prosecutor announced a preliminary probe into thousands of killings in his war on drugs, which he said was prejudiced against him.

But six minority senators asked the Supreme Court to invalidate Mr Duterte's decision, which took effect a year later, arguing that it was illegal and done without Senate approval, which is needed before entering into treaties.

The Supreme Court said in a statement yesterday that its judges unanimously dismissed the legal challenge as "moot and academic".

"The court also noted that the judiciary has enough powers to protect human rights, contrary to speculation raised by the petitioners," it added.

The ICC is a court of last resort that can exercise jurisdiction if states are unable or unwilling to investigate crimes. Mr Duterte's office has repeatedly said this was not the case in the Philippines.

Mr Salvador Panelo, Mr Duterte's chief legal counsel, said the Supreme Court's decision "puts to rest the debate on the authority of the president to withdraw from treaties and international agreements".

REUTERS