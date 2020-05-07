Top Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN fights shutdown order

MANILA (AFP) - Top Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN urged the Supreme Court on Thursday (May 7) to overturn a government-ordered shutdown that it says is a blow to press freedom.

The network argued in a filing to the nation's top court that Tuesday's shutdown was improper and deprives Filipinos of much-needed information during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The (cease and desist order)... violates the right of the public to information, and is necessarily a curtailment of the freedom of speech and of the press," lawyers for the media conglomerate argued.

ABS-CBN was forced off the air over a stalled renewal of its operating licence, which President Rodrigo Duterte had repeatedly pledged to block.

Duterte had regularly targeted the media powerhouse with accusations that it had failed to air his ads during the 2016 presidential election despite accepting payment to do so. It had appeared that the broadcaster would get its renewal after publicly apologising to Duterte earlier this year.

However, renewal Bills have languished in the legislature, and the group's 25-year licence expired on Monday.

ABS-CBN argued that the state regulators from the National Telecommunications Commission acted improperly because officials had previously given assurances that the radio, TV and internet giant would be allowed to operate provisionally after its licence expired.

While Duterte is notorious for tangling with media outlets critical of his policies, ABS-CBN is the first major outlet to be forced off air during his presidency.

Journalist Maria Ressa faces years behind bars, after publishing critical stories on her website Rappler - which is now also battling a government closure effort.

Related Story Philippine lawmakers vow to get broadcast giant ABS-CBN back on air

Related Story Broadcaster ABS-CBN shutdown crosses dangerous line for Philippines

Both Rappler and ABS-CBN are accused of violating a constitutional ban on foreign ownership of mass media outlets, allegations they deny.

Duterte aides have insisted he had no hand in the commission's order to shut down ABS-CBN and that it was up to Congress - which is controlled by Duterte's allies - to resolve the issue.