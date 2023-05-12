Top Duterte critic’s acquittal pushes back on revenge politics in the Philippines

On July 25, 2016, as he was making his way to the stage to deliver his first State of the Nation Address as Philippine president, Mr Rodrigo Duterte took an unexpected detour and headed to where then Senator Leila de Lima was seated in the front row and shook her hand.

Ms De Lima did not expect the affable act, as Mr Duterte had, just days earlier, vowed to make her life a living hell now that he was president.

But she took it as a harmless, frivolous gesture from a man known for his many contradictions.

“He didn’t say anything. He just looked me straight in the eye… He had a childish smirk. I thought it was him being mischievous,” she said later.

What she should have done was look more deeply into Mr Duterte’s eyes. The playful pivot and the handshake were not a reconciling gesture, but an omen of the very long, very brutal ordeal Mr Duterte had in store for her.

Months later, on Feb 24, 2017, Ms De Lima was arrested and held at a jail cell inside the Philippine police’s headquarters in the capital Manila, where she remains to this day.

Government prosecutors accused her of abetting the illegal drugs trade by using her “power, position and authority” as justice minister under former president Benigno Aquino to “extort money from high-profile inmates”.

They alleged that she allowed jailed drug lords to continue to operate their trade from the national penitentiary in return for money used to fund her 2016 Senate campaign.

Mr Duterte’s allies in Congress paraded in their public hearings narcotics kingpins who said in exchange for the money they supposedly gave Ms De Lima, they got unfettered access to luxuries including golf carts, truckloads of beer, mobile phones, laptops and prostitutes.

One said he even managed to build his own recording studio, where he cut an album that became a modest hit and that he ran a brothel inside the prison compound.

Another inmate claimed Ms De Lima pursued an affair with him.

But over the years, the cases against the 63-year-old Ms De Lima have been crumbling.

Multiple witnesses have recanted their testimonies, claiming they were coerced into implicating Ms De Lima. Two witnesses have died.

On Friday, a court acquitted her on one of two remaining drug trafficking charges filed against her.

“Glorious day, glorious day. (This is the) beginning of my vindication,” she told reporters shortly after the verdict was read.

“I had no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted in all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and strength of my innocence,” she said in a statement she issued later.