Top Bersatu leaders seen arriving for meeting amid Malaysia's political crisis

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several top Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders have been seen gathering on Sunday (Aug 15) for a special meeting amid speculation of the Prime Minister resigning.

Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali arrived at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) headquarters at the Publika mall in Kuala Lumpur at about 8.45am, followed by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kamarudin Jaffar shortly after.

At 8.50am, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mustapa Mohamed also was seen entering the building.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and Deputy Higher Education Minister Mansor Othman both arrived at the same time at about 8.52 am.

The New Straits Times reported that Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the special adviser to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, was also spotted arriving for the meeting.

Meanwhile, The Star reported that Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar, who is an independent, was spotted attending the meeting.

Several media staff have been on standby as early as 8am for the much-anticipated meeting.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin will seek an audience with the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, on Monday, with all indications pointing towards a decision to step down from his post.

Top Cabinet sources said Mr Muhyiddin had already informed PN government leaders and officials of his intention during a meeting on Saturday afternoon.