Toilets at Malaysia’s Kota Kinabalu airport to get $3.8m upgrade amid questions over high cost

KOTA KINABALU - Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) is undergoing a RM11.8 million (S$3.8 million) toilet renovation aimed at modernising facilities and meeting international standards of hygiene and accessibility, Malaysia Airports Berhad said.

In a statement, the company said that the full-scope project covers 26 toilet facilities across the terminal, which has been in operation for more than two decades and serves millions of passengers annually.

The works are being done in phases to ensure the airport remains fully operational throughout the upgrade, Malaysia Airports said amid questions raised over the purported high cost involved in the upgrading of the toilet facilities at the airport.

In total, the company said that renovation involved 196 toilet cubicles, 25 toilets for persons with disabilities, four baby care rooms and 26 janitor storerooms.

The project includes complete strip-out and replacement of plumbing and sanitary systems, waterproofing and drainage improvements, mechanical and electrical upgrades, and installation of fittings designed for high-traffic use, the statement said.

It explained that Phase 1 of the renovation was completed in March, while Phase 2 is scheduled for completion in April 2026.

All works are being carried out within the operating terminal, requiring controlled work zones and close coordination with airport operations to ensure facilities remain available to passengers.

The airport authorities said the upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to ensure KKIA remains safe, functional and fit for purpose, while supporting sustained passenger demand. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK