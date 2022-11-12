To go green, South-east Asia rides nuclear power renaissance

MANILA – More than a decade after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, nuclear power is getting a new boost in South-east Asia.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam have made moves or declared an intention this year to acquire nuclear power, in a bid to meet their net-zero carbon emissions pledges and growing energy needs amid a post-Covid-19 pandemic energy crisis that has pressured nations to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

In a 2018 study, the Asean Centre for Energy (ACE) had identified the above three countries, along with Malaysia and Thailand, as nuclear power “front runners” in the region based on their advanced legal and regulatory frameworks, nuclear energy infrastructure and availability of experts running their national research centres.

The other Asean states – Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Singapore – have also expressed their desire to establish their own nuclear power programmes.

This was not always the case.

While advocates have argued that nuclear power is a cheaper option that leaves a smaller carbon footprint, countries in the region have been hesitant because of huge investment costs, environmental risks and public distrust.

Prospects for nuclear power hit a snag when a massive tsunami slammed into the Fukushima nuclear power plant in March 2011, causing the worst meltdown since the Chernobyl disaster in then Soviet Ukraine in 1986.

The Fukushima incident convinced governments across the world that the risks far outweighed the benefits of nuclear power.

But times are changing. Increased global demand for energy, at a time of climate change crisis, is challenging countries to turn to cleaner and cheaper alternatives to fossil fuels.

The rapid economic growth in the region is expected to treble total energy consumption to about 1.28 billion tonnes of oil in 2050 from 2020, according to a September study by ACE.

Fossil fuels are projected to be the main source of energy, with oil accounting for 43.1 per cent of primary energy supply, followed by natural gas at 22.6 per cent, coal at 22.1 per cent, traditional and modern biomass at 7.5 per cent, geothermal, solar and wind power at 3.9 per cent, and hydropower at 1.8 per cent.

The study said Asean needs to diversify its energy mix, or risk becoming a net importer of natural gas by 2025 and coal by 2039 from being a net exporter now.

The Russia-Ukraine war has further compounded the problem, causing a surge in oil and other commodity prices.

All these make nuclear power an attractive option for South-east Asia once again, said Dr Ahn Se Hyun, director of the Centre for Energy Security Strategic Studies at the University of Seoul.

“With natural gas prices hitting record highs, nuclear power seems to be the only quick option to escape from blackouts and energy inflation,” he told Al-Jazeera.