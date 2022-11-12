To go green, South-east Asia rides nuclear power renaissance

MANILA – More than a decade after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, nuclear power is getting a new boost in South-east Asia.
The Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam have made moves or declared an intention this year to acquire nuclear power, in a bid to meet their net-zero carbon emissions pledges and growing energy needs amid a post-Covid-19 pandemic energy crisis that has pressured nations to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.
In a 2018 study, the Asean Centre for Energy (ACE) had identified the above three countries, along with Malaysia and Thailand, as nuclear power “front runners” in the region based on their advanced legal and regulatory frameworks, nuclear energy infrastructure and availability of experts running their national research centres.
The other Asean states – Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Singapore – have also expressed their desire to establish their own nuclear power programmes.
This was not always the case.
While advocates have argued that nuclear power is a cheaper option that leaves a smaller carbon footprint, countries in the region have been hesitant because of huge investment costs, environmental risks and public distrust.
Prospects for nuclear power hit a snag when a massive tsunami slammed into the Fukushima nuclear power plant in March 2011, causing the worst meltdown since the Chernobyl disaster in then Soviet Ukraine in 1986.
The Fukushima incident convinced governments across the world that the risks far outweighed the benefits of nuclear power.
But times are changing. Increased global demand for energy, at a time of climate change crisis, is challenging countries to turn to cleaner and cheaper alternatives to fossil fuels.
The rapid economic growth in the region is expected to treble total energy consumption to about 1.28 billion tonnes of oil in 2050 from 2020, according to a September study by ACE.
Fossil fuels are projected to be the main source of energy, with oil accounting for 43.1 per cent of primary energy supply, followed by natural gas at 22.6 per cent, coal at 22.1 per cent, traditional and modern biomass at 7.5 per cent, geothermal, solar and wind power at 3.9 per cent, and hydropower at 1.8 per cent.
The study said Asean needs to diversify its energy mix, or risk becoming a net importer of natural gas by 2025 and coal by 2039 from being a net exporter now.
The Russia-Ukraine war has further compounded the problem, causing a surge in oil and other commodity prices.
All these make nuclear power an attractive option for South-east Asia once again, said Dr Ahn Se Hyun, director of the Centre for Energy Security Strategic Studies at the University of Seoul.
“With natural gas prices hitting record highs, nuclear power seems to be the only quick option to escape from blackouts and energy inflation,” he told Al-Jazeera.
In Indonesia, plans are under way to start building commercial nuclear power plants after 2035 and reach a total capacity of 35 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2060.
A special body has been created to oversee development of the plants. This is expected to help the world’s eighth-largest greenhouse gas emitter reach net-zero emissions in 2060.
Feasibility studies have been conducted for Bangka and Belitung islands off Sumatra, as well as the Kalimantan regions on Borneo Island.
Indonesia already has experience managing radioactive waste, as it currently operates three nuclear research reactors across its most densely populated island of Java.
“What we’ll do is basically to scale up these research reactors into bigger nuclear power plants,” said former National Nuclear Energy Agency chief Djarot Sulistio Wisnubroto. He said Indonesia would likely choose nuclear energy production methods already used in many countries.
Not far behind are Vietnam and the Philippines, which are resuscitating their sidelined nuclear projects to meet their burgeoning energy needs and reduce carbon emissions. Vietnam aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while the Philippines seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent in 2030.
Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said in May that it is an “inevitable trend” to tap nuclear power, with the country “almost running out of room for development” of traditional sources of energy such as coal and hydropower.
He added that while Vietnam needs to develop clean energy such as wind and solar to fulfil its emissions commitments, it also needs a stable foundational energy source to complement renewables.
While its nuclear power plant projects remain suspended a decade after they were first approved, the communist country is keeping the nuclear power option on the table. A power planning report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade in July cites nuclear power as an area for consideration and research.
In the Philippines, soaring electricity costs have pushed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to consider adding nuclear power to the country’s energy mix. He spoke to three American firms in September on potentially setting up modular nuclear power plants in certain provinces.
Advocates are pushing anew to revive the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP). It was constructed under the presidency of Mr Marcos’ father, but was abandoned over corruption and safety concerns when the late strongman was deposed in 1986.
Asean states are making slow but steady strides towards going nuclear, but concerns over hefty costs and radioactive waste still cast a pall over this energy option.
The Philippine government is spending between 40 million and 50 million pesos (S$1.2 million) a year to maintain the mothballed BNPP. South Korean experts consulted by the government estimated it would cost another 55.8 billion pesos to rehabilitate the BNPP, while Russian experts pegged the cost at twice or thrice more, with rehabilitation taking at least four years.
Meanwhile, in Vietnam, the two suspended nuclear power plant projects – halted in 2016 because of financial constraints – have continued to disrupt the lives of the people living in Ninh Thuan province where they are to be built.
“People are restricted in their land usage rights. They can’t sell or buy, can’t change ownership, can’t put the land up as collateral for bank loans.
“Infrastructure and social welfare facilities, which have not been maintained, have been damaged and seriously degraded,” said Ms Dang Thi My Huong, a representative of the province, during a session of the National Assembly in May.
Apart from the high costs of building nuclear power plants, Asean countries are also hesitant about nuclear power because of the huge infrastructure and maintenance costs for handling radioactive waste.
The citizens of Asean countries also need to be reassured about the safety of nuclear power.
A public perception survey released by ACE in September showed that 42.35 per cent of respondents from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand strongly favour using nuclear energy for power generation.
They primarily support nuclear power as it guarantees energy supply security (36 per cent) and contributes to preventing climate change (32 per cent).
But the same survey also showed that 48 per cent of respondents still fear a possible nuclear disaster, while 29 per cent are uncertain of the safety of radioactive waste disposal methods.
What South-east Asian countries need to do is formulate a “coordinated policy-framing approach” in exploring the best and safest methods to harness nuclear power, said the Philippines’ Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla.
“We can come together, develop standards together, train people together,” Mr Lotilla said in August. “And in the case of emergencies, we can pool our resources together down to the disposal of nuclear waste”.
It may take years to bear fruit, but the Philippine official believes regional cooperation would eventually pave the way for nuclear power to one day light up cities in South-east Asia.
- Additional reporting by Linda Yulisman and Pham Lan Phuong