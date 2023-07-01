Timor-Leste independence hero Xanana Gusmao returns to power

DILI - Timor-Leste’s first democratically elected head of state, Mr Xanana Gusmao, returned to power on Saturday, eight years after he resigned as prime minister of South-east Asia’s youngest democracy.

The 77-year-old independence icon was credited with unifying the country during his first two stints in office, after the bloody guerilla fight against Indonesian occupation.

Mr Gusmao’s party, the opposition National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), won May’s election in a landslide, defeating the incumbent coalition led by resistance movement turned political party Fretilin.

Mr Gusmao was chosen as premier again after CNRT allied with the Democratic Party to gain a majority in Parliament.

The son of teachers of Portuguese-Timorese descent, Mr Gusmao grew up in what was then a Portuguese colony.

He joined the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (Fretilin) in 1975, fighting for independence first from Portugal and then Indonesia.

Born Jose Alexandre Gusmao, he adopted the code name Xanana, reportedly in connection with a popular doo-wop song.

He quickly rose through the ranks of the resistance and became leader of Fretilin’s military wing, Falintil, in 1981, spending much of his life in the jungle with fellow fighters.

When he was captured by Indonesian forces in 1992, he continued to lead the struggle from jail in Jakarta.

During his time in prison, he met his second wife through a correspondence. Australian aid worker Kirsty Sword was initially teaching Mr Gusmao English via letters, but she snuck into the prison to meet him face to face.

Mr Gusmao earned the moniker “poet warrior” during this stint behind bars when he was known to paint and write poetry.

“He was a great resistance leader, he’s great at unifying people,” Dr Damien Kingsbury, an emeritus professor at Melbourne’s Deakin University, told AFP.

“He obtained for CNRT at the last election the best result ever, he’s a formidable political personality.”

After Timor-Leste voted for independence in a United Nations-backed referendum in 1999, Indonesian authorities released Mr Gusmao from jail, and he returned to his homeland revered as a national hero.

But his country would not secure independence for another three years.

After the referendum, pro-Indonesian militias went on a murderous rampage, adding to the occupation’s bloody toll, which after more than two decades caused an estimated nearly 200,000 deaths.