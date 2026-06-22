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The then President of Timor-Leste Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres (centre) with his wife Cidalia Lopes during his presidential inauguration ceremony in Dili on May 19, 2017.

DILI – Timor-Leste declared a week of mourning for former president Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres on June 22 after the former guerrilla leader died in a Malaysian hospital at the weekend.

The 71-year-old served as president from 2017 to 2022, capping decades of involvement in the political and armed struggle that led to the independence of the small South-east Asian nation.

Dili ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in public buildings, including at embassies and consulates, the government said in a statement on June 22.

Guterres’ body is expected to arrive back in Timor-Leste’s capital on June 23, his brother Domingos Guterres told reporters, adding that funeral arrangements are still being organised.

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, who defeated Guterres in the 2022 presidential election, said in a statement that his former rival was a “great patriot”, adding that his passing was “a great loss for the nation”.

The government also extended its “deepest condolences” to Guterres’ family, the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (Fretilin) party he formerly led and to the people of Timor-Leste.

Guterres’ family asked for privacy as supporters paid tribute to the beloved former leader.

“We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time, as we join in prayer and pay tribute to his memory, his legacy and his dedication to the Timorese people,” his family said.

Guterres had humble beginnings, fighting for Timor-Leste’s independence from Indonesia, which was achieved in 2002 after a brutal 24-year occupation.

He won the 2017 presidential election to become the nation’s sixth president after securing more than 57 per cent of the votes.

Guterres ran for re-election in 2022 but was defeated in a run-off by Nobel laureate Ramos-Horta.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was “saddened” by Guterres’ passing and extended his condolences to his family and the people of Timor-Leste.

“Malaysia mourns his passing alongside the Timorese people. He will be remembered here with respect and affection,” Anwar said. AFP