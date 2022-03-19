Timor-Leste, Asia's youngest nation, votes for president

DILI (REUTERS) - Polls opened in Timor-Leste on Saturday (March 19), as Asia's youngest nation held its fifth presidential elections since independence, with concerns over political stability and economic security at the forefront.

The 16 presidential hopefuls include former resistance fighter and incumbent President Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres as well as independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta and a former Catholic priest.

At polling booths in the capital Dili, Timorese donned masks and queued patiently as they waited to vote.

"We must choose a new generation so that we can build this country," said one voter, Jorge Mendonca Soares, 42, of his desire for change.

While the nation's independence figures still dominate the field, for the first time there are also four female candidates, including deputy prime minister Armanda Berta Dos Santos.

A recent poll by the national university showed that Ramos-Horta, 72, former defence forces commander Lere Anan Timur and Guterres are the favourites.

Polls close at 3pm with early indicators of who is leading the vote expected to come late Saturday.

If no candidate wins an outright majority, the vote will proceed to a run-off on April 19 between the top two contenders.

Approaching 20 years since independence after the end of a brutal occupation by Indonesia, Timor-Leste has for long spells struggled with political instability.

After the last elections in 2018, Guterres refused to swear in some ministers from the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor (CNRT), a political party led by former prime minister Xanana Gusmao.

The move led to an ongoing political stalemate.

Ramos-Horta, who is backed by Xanana's CNRT party, said earlier this week he was running because he felt the current president had "exceeded his powers".

In Timor-Leste's political system, the president appoints a government and has the power to veto ministers or dissolve parliament.