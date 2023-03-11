Timeline of ex-Malaysia PM Muhyiddin’s stimulus programme that led to graft charges

Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, 75, was slapped with four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million (S$70 million) on Friday in a Kuala Lumpur court, over projects awarded under his government’s stimulus programme Jana Wibawa. He was also charged with two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million. Following is the timeline of the programme and its aftermath.

Nov 2020 - The programme was introduced by Muhyiddin, when he was prime minister, as a Covid-19 stimulus to help Bumiputera – a term describing the Malay majority and indigenous minorities – contractors.

Dec 2022 - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, when he took over after the November general election, said the Finance Ministry has discovered breaches in the handling of public funds under Muhyiddin, who was premier for 17 months between March 2020 and August 2021.

Feb 1, 2023 - Azam Baki, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the accounts of Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia were frozen to enable the graft busters to probe funds believed to have been obtained from illegal proceeds.

Feb 21 - Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged in court for accepting RM6.9 million in bribes in relation to the Jana Wibawa programme, and for soliciting RM232 million worth of bribes.