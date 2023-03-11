Timeline of ex-Malaysia PM Muhyiddin’s stimulus programme that led to graft charges

Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, 75, was slapped with four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million (S$70 million) on Friday in a Kuala Lumpur court, over projects awarded under his government’s stimulus programme Jana Wibawa. He was also charged with two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million. Following is the timeline of the programme and its aftermath.
Nov 2020 - The programme was introduced by Muhyiddin, when he was prime minister, as a Covid-19 stimulus to help Bumiputera – a term describing the Malay majority and indigenous minorities – contractors.
Dec 2022 - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, when he took over after the November general election, said the Finance Ministry has discovered breaches in the handling of public funds under Muhyiddin, who was premier for 17 months between March 2020 and August 2021.
Feb 1, 2023 - Azam Baki, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the accounts of Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia were frozen to enable the graft busters to probe funds believed to have been obtained from illegal proceeds.
Feb 21 - Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan was charged in court for accepting RM6.9 million in bribes in relation to the Jana Wibawa programme, and for soliciting RM232 million worth of bribes.
Businessman Adam Radlan was separately charged for soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the managing director of MIE Infrastructure and Energy for the award of a road project worth RM47.8 million.
Feb 22 - Adam was further charged on two counts of accepting bribes over RM4 million in relation to Jana Wibawa. He is accused of helping a company, Nepturis, win a government project worth RM141 million, and received another bribe from MIE Infrastructure.
Separately, a furniture company director was slapped with nine charges of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM12.87 million, in relation to the programme.
Feb 28 - Businessman Adam was charged again, for asking for a RM2 million bribe as a reward to help Nepturis obtain a contract worth RM141 million.
March 9 - Muhyiddin was detained by the MACC after he arrived at its headquarters to give his statement over the programme. He was later released on conditional bail after being told he would be charged in court the next day.
March 10 - Muhyiddin was slapped with the six charges in a Kuala Lumpur court. The RM195 million charge was related to receiving proceeds from illegal activities from Bukhary Equity, majority owned by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary. Muhyiddin was released after posting a RM2 million bail.
The MACC and Attorney-General’s Chambers, in separate statements, denied any elements of “selective prosecution” or political interference from the government in the case, as claimed by Muhyiddin and his supporters.