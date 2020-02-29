Timeline of events

FRIDAY FEB 21

Pakatan Harapan's (PH) presidential council unanimously agrees to let Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad decide when he will step down and hand over the reins to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim. Dr Mahathir says he will make his decision after the November Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which Malaysia is hosting.

SATURDAY FEB 22

Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) begin their two-day inaugural retreat in Janda Baik, outside Kuala Lumpur.

SUNDAY FEB 23

Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno, and PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and his supporters hold separate meetings, sparking speculation that they are planning to form a backdoor government. Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Parti Warisan Sabah chiefs as well as Datuk Seri Azmin have an audience with the King.

MONDAY FEB 24

Datuk Seri Anwar has an audience with the King but does not reveal what was discussed.

Bersatu exits the ruling PH coalition and 11 PKR MPs leave the party. PH no longer has the minimum 112 MPs needed to govern.

PH leaders announce their support for Dr Mahathir to remain as prime minister. Mr Anwar says Dr Mahathir was not involved in the political plot.

Dr Mahathir resigns as prime minister and Bersatu chairman.

He meets the King to hand in his resignation. The King accepts his resignation but appoints him interim Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen. The King, on the advice of the Prime Minister, dissolves all Cabinet appointments.

TUESDAY, FEB 25

Dr Mahathir arrives at the Prime Minister's Office to begin his first day of work as interim Prime Minister.

The King begins one-on-one interviews with lawmakers to determine who they want as the next prime minister, and whether Parliament should be dissolved or a new government allowed to be formed.

Barisan Nasional and Umno say they want a fresh election.

WEDNESDAY FEB 26

The King meets the remaining MPs at the National Palace.

Dr Mahathir appears on national television and says he is seeking to form a unity government of individuals who will set aside party politics and ideology.

Mr Anwar says all 92 PH MPs back him as premier candidate.

THURSDAY FEB 27

Umno briefs its 191 divisional chiefs on preparations for fresh polls.

Dr Mahathir agrees to return as Bersatu chairman.

PH rejects Dr Mahathir's plan for a government that abandons PH's coalition manifesto.

Dr Mahathir says Parliament will meet next Monday to resolve the current crisis, failing which snap polls may be called.

FRIDAY FEB 28

8am

Umno rejects the special Parliament sitting proposed by Dr Mahathir, saying it is the King who determines who the PM is.

10am

Dr Mahathir and Bersatu meet to discuss whether to rejoin PH and name its president Muhyiddin Yassin as a candidate for prime minister. A number of ex-PKR leaders aligned with Mr Azmin are also there.

12pm

The Conference of Rulers meets the King to discuss the political crisis. Matters under consideration include the possibilities of a new government or the dissolution of the Lower House of Parliament.

1pm

Malaysia's Parliament Speaker Mohamad Ariff Mohamad Yusof says there will not be any special Parliament sitting on Monday unless the King says otherwise. He says Dr Mahathir's request did not fulfil Standing Order 11(3), in which the time of the sitting is determined by the Speaker of the House. He also says the Premier failed to state the nature of the business to be discussed.

4pm

Malaysia's King says he, and not Parliament, will decide on the next PM and he will interview party chiefs to ascertain if a candidate can be sworn in as prime minister. The King also says he does not have confidence that any MP has majority support to form a new government, after meeting all lawmakers.

4.18pm

Bersatu says that it will nominate Tan Sri Muhyiddin as its prime minister candidate.

Party secretary-general Marzuki Yahya says "36" Bersatu MPs attended the meeting on the matter. Bersatu has only 26 MPs, and the additional 10 are believed to be from Mr Azmin's faction, who are widely speculated to have joined Bersatu.

6pm

Umno, PAS, the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) back Mr Muhyiddin as PM.

Umno and PAS have 57 MPs in total. MCA has two MPs, while MIC has one. Together with Bersatu's 36, this means Mr Muhyiddin has 96 lawmakers backing him.