Time to move on from Barisan Nasional to Muafakat Nasional, says Umno Youth chief

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno Youth says that it is time to leave Barisan Nasional behind and move forward to Muafakat Nasional.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi said the alliance formed between Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) was never meant to be dominated by Malays and Muslims, and the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) should be part of Muafakat Nasional.

"Umno Youth is urging the top leadership to urgently institutionalise Muafakat Nasional, which will include not just Umno and PAS, but also MCA, MIC and Friends of BN.

"It is high time that we move on from the Alliance era of 1952-1973, to the Barisan Nasional era from 1973 onwards, and now migrate to Muafakat Nasional," said Datuk Asyraf in his speech at the opening of the Umno Youth assembly here on Thursday (Dec 5).

"We should not sideline other races who have long been part of our beloved country. It is us, therefore, who must show and prove to the people that Umno, PAS, MCA and MIC are united as one," he said.

He also said that Muafakat Nasional could return Malaysia to its glory days.

"We must be believed and seen as the trusted alternative to provide much-needed peace, harmony and prosperity in this country," said Dr Asyraf.

However, he reminded the delegates that Muafakat Nasional should not be a platform for one to gain and distribute power.

"Muafakat Nasional is not an exclusive property of any leader or party. It is a reflection of the people's desire to see Islam leading the country, and for people of all races and religion to be united once again," he said.

Dr Asyraf said Pakatan Harapan as a government had failed to deliver in terms of promises.

"The country's economy has become worse. The national debt has gone up, the ringgit has deteriorated and economic growth has stunted. The people can see for themselves how Pakatan are too busy politicising things, blaming the past government and being occupied with a power tussle," he said.

Also present at the assembly were MCA Youth chief Nicole Wong and MIC Youth chief R. Thinalan.